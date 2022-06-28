Popular 'cheese with no name' finally gets a name

Cheesemaker Arthur Betts of Ferndale has made a new cheese, which has finally been given a name - Pinkfoot. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

From 'Crumbledown' to 'Teen Angst', a north Norfolk cheesemaker had no shortage of suggestions for his new creation.

Arthur Betts of Ferndale Farm in Little Barningham said around 250 names were put forward after he asked the public what the new cheese should be called.

Cheesemaker Arthur Betts of Ferndale has made a new cheese, which has finally been given a name - Pinkfoot. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Betts said the range of names put forward was impressive.

He said: "We had some brilliant ones among them, and some unusual ones too.

"A lot of them were based on Norfolk dialect words - including a lot I'd never heard before - and quite a few people came up with names associated with the Platinum Jubilee, but that didn't really work with the colour of the cheese.

"Norfolk Mumble was one we were quite taken with, because that is my grandfather's nickname and he built the building where the cheese is made."

Cheesemaker Arthur Betts of Ferndale has made a new cheese, which has finally been given a name - Pinkfoot. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

But the name they chose has a decidedly local feel: Norfolk Pinkfoot - after the pink-footed goose, which has been called one of "the defining birds of the Norfolk coast".

Mr Betts said: "It's not a pink cheese, so we weren't going to go with Pinkfoot. But my colleague, Lindsay Davies, is an avid birdwatcher, and pointed out that if you look closer at their feet, they aren't actually pink.

A gaggle of Pink-footed geese photographed at Weybourne. - Credit: Julian Thomas

They're more of an orangey-pink colour - like the cheese - but they look pink from a distance. And because it's such an icon of the north Norfolk coast and the local area, it made sense to us."

Cheesemaker Arthur Betts of Ferndale has made a new cheese, which has finally been given a name - Pinkfoot. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Betts said among the more unusual suggestions that had been made were 'Teen Angst' because it a 'young' cheese, and Norfolk Dockey - a local slang word for a snack.

But you're in for a wait if you haven't yet tried the cheese.

Ferndale's first batch of the stuff already sold out while it was being marketed as the 'The Cheese With No Name' and the next batch will not be ready until close to Christmas.

Mr Betts said he still has some left, but that is being reserved for his wife, who has been unable to eat dairy since the recent birth of their son.

And Sue Martin, who suggested Pinkfoot, will receive half a wheel of the cheese - around 2kgs -as a thank-you, and she will receive another half-wheel from the next batch.