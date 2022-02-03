Storm Corrie leaves Cromer seafront littered with large stones

Video

Pictures taken in the aftermath of Storm Corrie on Sunday, January 30, show the amount of stones and debris brought up on the promenade by high winds and powerful waves - Credit: Allen Leach

A clean-up operation is underway on Cromer seafront to remove large stones and debris left by Storm Corrie.

The storm brought 60mph winds and huge waves to the north Norfolk coast when it hit last weekend.

North Norfolk Council, along with contractors Serco, are now in the process of clearing the affected areas.

Pictures taken on Sunday, January 30, by Allen Leach, 60, showed the aftermath left by the storm.

Large rocks and debris covered Cromer's promenade on Sunday morning after Storm Corrie - Credit: Allen Leach

Mr Leach, from Roughton, said: "There were lots and lots of stones and debris left everywhere and when you look at the size of them you'd think you'd need a digger to clear them.

"We saw one of the beach huts had a broken door and a couple we spoke to said some had been flooded.

"It makes you realise how dangerous it is to get close to the seafront when storms like this are going on."

The "raw power" of Storm Carrie hitting Cromer seafront was captured by a Norfolk photographer.

In a video, the sounds and sights of waves hitting the sea wall can be witnessed, with spray shooting up in the air.

A spokeswoman from North Norfolk Council said: “Following the recent storms some stones and other debris were washed up on to the promenades at Cromer, Sheringham and Overstrand.

"We are working with our contracted partners Serco to clear the areas affected and this should be completed by Friday.”

Storm Corrie and the earlier Storm Malik brought disruption to the county, causing heavy flooding across several areas.

Coldham Hall in Surlingham was affected by a tidal surge along the River Yare which left surface water across the village.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Greater Anglia advised against travel after a train was left stranded on the tracks at Haddiscoe.

Drone images capture the extent of the damage after the train was stopped near Haddiscoe. - Credit: Mike Page

Flood warnings and alerts remained in place across Norfolk and Waveney at the start of this week, with coastal areas and riverside areas impacted.

Alerts were still in place on Thursday, February 3, for riverside areas along the River Waveney, Bure, Ant and Thurne, and River Yare.

The storm also caused dramatic beach erosion at Winterton and Hemsby, which led to some parts of the beach cordoned off.