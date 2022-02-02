WATCH: Photographer captures 'raw power' of waves during Strom Corrie

Video

A photographer and videographer has captured the "raw power" of waves during Storm Corrie in Cromer.

Chris Taylor took the shots on Monday, January 31, as high winds brought huge waves crashing onto the seafront.

The video features the sound of the waves smashing into the sea wall, adding to the drama of the moment.

Mr Taylor, 50, said: "When the seas are that rough I find it so invigorating. The raw power of waves and the 'womp' as they hit the walls and shoot into the air is incredible to see and hear.

"I tried to capture the essence of the storm as best I could. Using the natural sounds and slowing down the shots adds to the drama and you can really see the shape of the waves as they crash upon the promenade.

"The use of ambient sounds rather than music as the backdrop to my videos is something I'm focusing a lot more on. I think it really draws you in and showcases nature in its most natural form."

Huge waves at Cromer seafront during Storm Corrie's high winds on Monday, January 31. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

Mr Taylor, who is part of the Sheringham Lifeboat crew, has been a professional photographer for almost 20 years and often uses the Norfolk coast as his subject.

Huge waves at Cromer seafront during Storm Corrie's high winds on Monday, January 31. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

He added: "The north Norfolk coast is such a beautiful place for a photographer and film-maker.

"Every season has different charms, from coast to countryside and different weather and wildlife. There is always something out there to photograph.

"I'm always watching the weather and looking out for different conditions. Northerly winds and spring tides make for really rough seas whereas in the summer calmer days provide a great opportunity to take underwater shots of the chalk reef."

Huge waves at Cromer seafront during Storm Corrie's high winds on Monday, January 31. - Credit: Chris Taylor Photo

The chance to capture storms hitting the coast is an alluring activity for Mr Taylor but is one he warns you must do carefully.

"I've always had a love, appreciation and respect for the sea," he said.

"If people want to watch the rough seas, always do it from a safe space.

"This video was taken in a beach shelter which I had easy and safe access to."