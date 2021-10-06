Video

Published: 2:39 PM October 6, 2021

An animated impression of what North Walsham's new skatepark will look like. - Credit: Gravity Skateparks/North Walsham Play

A fly-by video shows what a £185,000 skatepark in North Walsham will look like once it has opened.

Work on the outdoor facility at Trackside Park began last month and, according to North Walsham Play, the organisation which commissioned the project, it should be open before Christmas.

Matthew Smith, 36, the charity's founder, said: "We're on course and on budget. The bad weather doesn't help but things have been going well."

Matthew Smith, 36, founder of North Walsham Play, has said the new skatepark should open before Christmas. - Credit: Archant

He also said the popularity of skateboarding and BMX-ing at the recent Tokyo Olympics has boosted interest in the park.

"We've already had lots of people interested, lots of families asking how their children can get involved."

Work on the new skatepark began with clearing away the site at Trackside Park in North Walsham in August. - Credit: North Walsham Play

The charity raised £180,000 over the last 18 months to fund the project.

The video, made by Gravity Skateparks, the company building the park, shows virtual aerial footage of the half-pipes, handrails and ramps.