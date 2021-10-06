Video
WATCH: Virtual drone footage shows North Walsham's new skatepark
- Credit: Gravity Skateparks/North Walsham Play
A fly-by video shows what a £185,000 skatepark in North Walsham will look like once it has opened.
Work on the outdoor facility at Trackside Park began last month and, according to North Walsham Play, the organisation which commissioned the project, it should be open before Christmas.
Matthew Smith, 36, the charity's founder, said: "We're on course and on budget. The bad weather doesn't help but things have been going well."
He also said the popularity of skateboarding and BMX-ing at the recent Tokyo Olympics has boosted interest in the park.
"We've already had lots of people interested, lots of families asking how their children can get involved."
The charity raised £180,000 over the last 18 months to fund the project.
The video, made by Gravity Skateparks, the company building the park, shows virtual aerial footage of the half-pipes, handrails and ramps.