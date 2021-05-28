News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Skate park plans get £4,000 boost

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:21 PM May 28, 2021   
Paul Oakes, one of the trustees of the North Walsham Community Shop, made a donation to Matt Smith

Skaters in North Walsham are a step closer to getting a new skatepark thanks to a £4,000 donation.

The team at the North Walsham Community Shop in Market Place have donated the money to North Walsham Play, a community group which is nearing its target of £185,000 for a new skating facility at Trackside Park.

Bob Wright, secretary of the community shop, said: "The last year has been difficult for everyone and the community shop’s income was much reduced. However this has not prevented it continuing to make grants, most recently £4,000 to North Walsham Play to help fund their new skate park project."

Plans for the new skate park at North Walsham's Trackside. 

Mr Wright said it was hoped work on the skatepark would start later this year.

He added: "The existing skatepark is now quite old and has few features. The new one will be larger and include many more elements that will make it a more exciting and challenging facility for North Walsham’s skaters.

"This is just the sort of project the community shop was set up to help, and it always welcomes grant applications from local groups, as well as donated items for sale."

Trackside Skate Park in North Walsham.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

