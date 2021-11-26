Meet the candidates: Three parties face-off in district by-election

The candidate for the upcoming Stalham ward byelection on North Norfolk District Council, are from left, Conservative Matthew Taylor, Richard Stowe from Labour and Barbara McGoun from the Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Supplied by the parties

Flood defences, parking and speeding are among the issues that could play a role in an upcoming by-election in north Norfolk.

Contesting Stalham ward on North North District Council are Conservative Matthew Taylor, Richard Stowe from Labour and Barbara McGoun from the Liberal Democrats.

The Thursday, December 2 by-election was triggered by the resignation of Lib Dem Marion Millership, who announced in October she was standing down for personal reasons.

Mr Stowe, of Hoveton, has experience in youth and community work, higher education, retail and agriculture, and now works as a supermarket delivery driver.

He said: "I am firmly focused on the local electorate and will be seeking to improve the community for everybody.

"Particular local concerns include the lack of affordable housing and the impact of housing developments on existing services and infrastructure and the need for better flood defences."

Mr Taylor, of Stalham, said his family was "deeply rooted" in the area and was a town councillor, member of the neighbourhood development plan steering group, and a trustee of the Stalham and Brumstead Recreation Ground

"Through this experience, it's really created a strong foundation for me to build upon and take my passion to the district council level," he said. "I really want to focus on speeding, parking and the quality of shops on our high street."

Ms McGoun, of Horning, has previously been a district council, and is now a lay reader working at local churches and volunteer at FAITH Animal Rescue. She has also worked in broadcasting and as a personal assistant, including for Sir Norman Lamb when he was MP for North Norfolk.

She said: “Our community deserves nothing but the best. The thought of a career politician swooping in and taking our special corner of Norfolk for granted terrifies me.

“My friend Marion has served this community brilliantly and passionately for three-and-a-half years. When she told me she was stepping down for family reasons, I couldn’t just sit on the sidelines.”

Residents of the ward who plan to vote in person rather than by postal vote will be able to cast their ballot from 7am to 10pm.

The next full district council election will take place in May 2023.







