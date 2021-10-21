Community 'champion' to stand down from council role
- Credit: NNDC
She has been described as a "champion" of her community, but now Marion Millership has decided to stand down from her role as a Stalham councillor on North Norfolk District Council.
Ms Millership said she was leaving the council for personal reasons. She said: "I have immensely enjoyed serving my local community and would like to thank residents for their support and kindness.
"Sadly my personal circumstances have changed such that I do not feel I can continue to represent you at the level you deserve and have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down."
Ms Millership was first elected to Waterside ward on the council in 2017, and re-elected to Stalham ward in 2019.
Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: “Marion has been a committed champion for her local community ever since her election.The kind words we always heard about her from her constituents when knocking on doors reflect the immense service she has given to the people she represents."
The position will be filled through a by-election.
