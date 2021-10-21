News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Local Council

Community 'champion' to stand down from council role

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:12 AM October 21, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM October 21, 2021
Marion Millership is stepping down from her position as ward member for Stalham on North Norfolk District Council.

Marion Millership is stepping down from her position as ward member for Stalham on North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

She has been described as a "champion" of her community, but now Marion Millership has decided to stand down from her role as a Stalham councillor on North Norfolk District Council. 

Ms Millership said she was leaving the council for personal reasons. She said: "I have immensely enjoyed serving my local community and would like to thank residents for their support and kindness.

"Sadly my personal circumstances have changed such that I do not feel I can continue to represent you at the level you deserve and have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down."

Ms Millership was first elected to Waterside ward on the council in 2017, and re-elected to Stalham ward in 2019. 

Sarah Butikofer, council leader, said: “Marion has been a committed champion for her local community ever since her election.The kind words we always heard about her from her constituents when knocking on doors reflect the immense service she has given to the people she represents."

You may also want to watch:

The position will be filled through a by-election. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Cafe owner 'overwhelmed' by support for contested outdoor terrace
  2. 2 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
  3. 3 'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler
  1. 4 Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK
  2. 5 Another north Norfolk care home put into Special Measures
  3. 6 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  4. 7 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
  5. 8 Are these the best room views in the UK? Norfolk hotel scoops prize
  6. 9 Flood warnings along Norfolk coast, with Wells flood gate in place
  7. 10 Bonkers for conkers: School takes aim at autumn tradition
Stalham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Callum Hoare with the giant bone that he found on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon