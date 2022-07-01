Town Post Office opening date revealed

A temporary Post Office branch is set open in Sheringham Community Centre in Holway Road. - Credit: Supplied by the Post Office

Post Office services are to return to Sheringham on Monday (July 4).

A pop-up branch is set to open inside the town centre at the community centre in Holway Road, following the closure of its permanent Post Office counter at Starlings in the High Street on April 30.

Matt Hatfull, network provision lead for the Post Office, said: “We are delighted to be restoring services to Sheringham as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"This temporary solution will allow us to restore Post Office services whilst we look for a permanent solution.

"We thank Sheringham Town Council and the MP Duncan Baker for working with us to find this suitable location with car parking.”

The branch will have one counter to begin with - increasing to two - and open Monday to Thursday, 9am-5pm.

The next nearest Post Office branches are in West Runton and Cromer.