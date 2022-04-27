News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Town to be left without Post Office for weeks

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:19 AM April 27, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM April 27, 2022
David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in

David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in his shop is also closing. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Sheringham will be without a post office for "a couple of weeks" following the closure of its branch on Saturday (April 30).

The branch is closing because its postmaster, David Starling, is retiring. Although a permanent new base has still not been found, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said the Post Office had committed to opening a temporary service "located prominently on Station Road".

But Mr Baker said this would not open immediately after the closure of the existing branch, and until it does townsfolk would have to rely on the next nearest branches in West Runton and Cromer.

He said: "I have been advised that unfortunately there will just be a short closure period, hopefully this will be for only a couple of weeks."

A Post Office spokesman said: "We have been advised that unfortunately there will be a short closure period and Post Office are working as quickly as possible to keep service disruption to a minimum. When a date is confirmed to reopen the branch, Post Office will provide a further update." 

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Tom Farrow and his partner Alisha Perry with their daughter Iris-Kate.

New paddleboard hire centre offering dirty fries and pizza opens in village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Hindolveston Wood

Bid to build 35m 4G mast outside north Norfolk village

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham Businesses annoyed that marketplace will be pedestrianised. Brian, Waterloo Store, Ia

'We rely on people passing through' - Shopkeepers concerns over plans...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Billy the Crow, Home and Garden shop in Holt. Owner Kelly pictured inside the shop. Pictures: Britta

New homeware and garden shop opens in Holt

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon