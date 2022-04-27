Town to be left without Post Office for weeks

David Starling of Sheringham is retiring, meaning the Post Office in his shop is also closing. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Sheringham will be without a post office for "a couple of weeks" following the closure of its branch on Saturday (April 30).

The branch is closing because its postmaster, David Starling, is retiring. Although a permanent new base has still not been found, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said the Post Office had committed to opening a temporary service "located prominently on Station Road".

But Mr Baker said this would not open immediately after the closure of the existing branch, and until it does townsfolk would have to rely on the next nearest branches in West Runton and Cromer.

He said: "I have been advised that unfortunately there will just be a short closure period, hopefully this will be for only a couple of weeks."

A Post Office spokesman said: "We have been advised that unfortunately there will be a short closure period and Post Office are working as quickly as possible to keep service disruption to a minimum. When a date is confirmed to reopen the branch, Post Office will provide a further update."