Hopes remain for temporary Sheringham Post Office after plans collapse

A temporary Post Office branch could be set up in Sheringham Community Centre after all, following the collapse of previous plans this week.

Mayor, Peter Ratcliffe, said the plan was discussed with Post Office area manager Andy Parker at a meeting on Tuesday.

It follows the closure of the branch inside Starlings on Sheringham's High Street on April 30.

Mr Ratcliffe said the Holway Road community centre in a residential area of the town's south was considered after plans for a temporary branch in the High Street "fell through" earlier this week.

He said: "Mr Parker had a look at the community centre and thought it was a viable arrangement. There's sufficient floor space, it has the benefit of parking outside, it has good disabled access.

"If another option for a town centre branch which better serves the needs of Sheringham becomes available, we would welcome that, but in the absence of any other offer, this is not an idea without merit."

Mr Ratcliffe said the plan would first have to get the approval of the town council at its next meeting on May 17.

He said, because of staffing issues, the earliest a Post Office branch could be opened in the community centre foyer would be mid-June.

Mr Ratcliffe said the council would work with the town's chamber of trade, Experience Sheringham, and the Post Office to find a place a permanent branch could be opened on the High Street.

But he said that, especially given the older population of Sheringham's south, the community centre would be a good spot for a temporary branch. Mr Ratcliffe said the town council would also benefit from rent received from the Post Office, which could be invested back into the town.

A Post Office advert for anyone interested in setting up a new branch in Sheringham closes on September 14, but says it may close earlier if there was enough interest.

It says the Post Office would pay the operator fees of £30,150 - £35,000, and calls for "a vibrant and sustainable retail business" to take on the service, so it could be offered over the same opening hours.

If you know of a business that may be suitable, email duncan@duncanbaker.org or visit runapostoffice.co.uk and search for Sheringham.