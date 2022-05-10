Plans to open a temporary post office in Sheringham have fallen through over "staffing complications".

The interim facility was meant to open on Station Road, temporarily replacing the town's old post office, which closed on April 30, until a permanent solution was found.

Town councillors are now looking at alternatives and other solutions.

Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, said he was "extremely disappointed" the town would be left without a Post Office, potentially for months.

Mr Baker said: "Due to staffing complications, the deal that had been negotiated had fallen through. I cannot tell you how we are all extremely disappointed to hear this news but are immediately working to find a solution."

The post office at Starlings on Sheringham High Street closed on April 30. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Baker said he Sheringham's mayor Peter Ratcliffe would meet Post Office representatives later today (May 10).

He said he had suggested an emergency provision such as the mobile Post Office van which operates in nearby villages.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Post Office is working hard to restore services to Sheringham as quickly as possible following the recent temporary closure of the branch.

"Proposals to reopen a temporary branch by mid-May have unfortunately been delayed as we have been unable to secure premises for the service.

“Post Office has met with Duncan Baker MP and Sheringham Town Council to discuss the situation and will consider all the options available to restore services on a temporary basis. As soon as there are confirmed plans for a replacement branch we will update the local community.

“Post Office sincerely apologises to customers who are travelling further to access services at this time. The nearest alternative branch is at West Runton."

Sheringham's former postmaster David Starling retired in April. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

The old post office closed after its postmaster David Starling retired at the end of April. The branch inside the High Street toy shop and newsagents Starlings, which itself has stayed open.

A Post Office advert for anyone interested in setting up a new branch in Sheringham closes on September 14, but says it may close earlier if there was enough interest.

It says the Post Office would pay the operator fees of £30,150 - £35,000, and calls for "a vibrant and sustainable retail business" to take on the service, so it could be offered over the same opening hours.

If you know of a business that may be suitable, email duncan@duncanbaker.org or visit runapostoffice.co.uk and search for Sheringham.







