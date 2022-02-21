New coastal radio station causing a buzz on airwaves

There were cheers as Poppyland Community Radio was officially launched - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 100 people have helped to celebrate the launch of a new radio station in north Norfolk.

On Saturday Poppyland Community Radio held an official launch at its base in the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts in Cromer Road, Overstrand.

Tim Adams, leader of the North Norfolk District Council, cuts the ribbon to open Poppyland Community Radio in Overstrand. With him from left, Will Wilson, station manager; Mike Goldwater, commercial director; Paul Hensby, managing director; and Adam Wood, technical director. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Launched last month, the radio station is said to be able to reach 150,000 people in an area spanning Cromer to Bacton and inland to Trunch.

The official launch saw people able to meet presenters and provide ideas for shows, with a focus on local history and chat show slots.

There were cheers as the leader of North Norfolk District Council Tim Adams cut a ribbon to officially launch the station.

Radio station director Paul Hensby was delighted at the turnout and how the station has been received so far.

Bertie Anderson sings at the opening of Poppyland Community Radio in Overstrand - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Mr Hensby said: "The feedback has been very positive.

"People love what they listen to and they have asked questions about how they can put programmes up.

"The turnout yesterday was well over a 100 people.

"Everybody was very positive. They were cheering and clapping and wanting it to succeed.

"We had a long list of people who wanted to put their programme ideas forward or volunteer as helpers or come into the studio to participate in programmes."

Poppyland Community Radio was the idea of station manager Will Wilson and his wife Kate, who had started broadcasting from their kitchen.

The station runs 24 hours and provides it own content between 3pm and 7/8pm, with music being sourced in the rest of the schedule.

Mr Hensby said the station hopes to boost its own level of content as it goes from strength to strength.

He said: "The future plan is to fill the schedule as much as we can, particularly to increase the amount of local talk shows.

"We want to capture social history, we want them to talk about their lives in north Norfolk.

"It is a station with local voices for local people."

The event featured folk rocker Bertie Anderson performing and an opportunity to meet local groups, with Henry's of Cromer providing refreshment as part of its sponsorship.

For information on how to listen to the station and how to take part or send in ideas visit www.poppylandradio.co.uk



