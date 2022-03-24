Petrol cost £1.62.9 and diesel cost £1.76.9 at Esso in Sheringham on Thursday (March 24). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

A 5p cut in fuel duty was among the measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his spring statement.

The reduction was to kick in at 6pm on Wednesday (March 23).

But has it had any effect at forecourts yet?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

On Thursday morning (March 24), we visited nine petrol stations across north Norfolk.

And evidence suggests that prices are starting to slow across the district - but the average price of both types of fuel has still increased.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at nine forecourts in the area.

Pace, Crayford and Abs, Cromer Rd, Mundesley

Unleaded - £1.72.9

Diesel - £1.89.9

BP, A140

Unleaded - £1.68.9

Diesel - £1.83.9

Murco, Holt Rd, Aylmerton

Unleaded - £1.68.9

Diesel - £1.83.9

At Roughton service station, on Thursday morning (March 24), petrol cost £1.66.9 and diesel cost £1.81.9. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Roughton Service Station, Norwich Rd, Roughton

Unleaded - £1.66.9

Diesel - £1.81.9

Petrol cost £1.62.9 and diesel cost £1.77.9 at BP outside Aylsham on Thursday morning (March 24). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

BP, Burgh Rd, Aylsham

Unleaded - £1.62.9

Diesel - £1.77.9

Petrol cost £1.62.9 and diesel cost £1.76.9 at Esso in Sheringham on Thursday (March 24). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Esso, Weybourne Rd, Sheringham

Unleaded - £1.62.9

Diesel - £1.76.9

At Morrisons in Cromer petrol was £1.59.9 and diesel was £1.74.9 on Thursday (March 24). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Morrisons Petrol Station, Holt Rd, Cromer

Unleaded - £1.59.9

Diesel - £1.74.9

Sainsburys in North Walsham was charging £1.58.9 for petrol and £1.70.9 for diesel on Thursday (March 24). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Sainsbury's, Bacton Rd, North Walsham

Unleaded - £1.58.9

Diesel - £1.70.9

On Thursday (March 24), petrol was £1.55.9 and diesel cost £1.69.9 at Tesco in Stalham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Tesco, Old Market Rd, Stalham

Unleaded - £1.55.9

Diesel - £1.69.9

