9 petrol station prices around north Norfolk - has fuel duty cut helped?
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
A 5p cut in fuel duty was among the measures announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his spring statement.
The reduction was to kick in at 6pm on Wednesday (March 23).
But has it had any effect at forecourts yet?
On Thursday morning (March 24), we visited nine petrol stations across north Norfolk.
And evidence suggests that prices are starting to slow across the district - but the average price of both types of fuel has still increased.
From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at nine forecourts in the area.
Pace, Crayford and Abs, Cromer Rd, Mundesley
Most Read
- 1 Fish and chip shops facing 'colossal' costs amid war in Ukraine
- 2 Large heathland blaze breaks out in Cromer
- 3 Highest number of second homes outside London are in north Norfolk
- 4 Car park to provide free parking during works in North Walsham
- 5 80-year-old aerial photo shows Second World War beach defences
- 6 Couple promise to keep 'family-run feel' of Cromer pottery cafe
- 7 New orchard and 38 more homes for north Norfolk village in plans
- 8 Worstead Festival returns this summer promising 'optimism and cheer'
- 9 Homes you can can buy in Cromer between £250,000 and £1m
- 10 Sheringham preparing for the return of its Viking Festival
Unleaded - £1.72.9
Diesel - £1.89.9
BP, A140
Unleaded - £1.68.9
Diesel - £1.83.9
Murco, Holt Rd, Aylmerton
Unleaded - £1.68.9
Diesel - £1.83.9
Roughton Service Station, Norwich Rd, Roughton
Unleaded - £1.66.9
Diesel - £1.81.9
BP, Burgh Rd, Aylsham
Unleaded - £1.62.9
Diesel - £1.77.9
Esso, Weybourne Rd, Sheringham
Unleaded - £1.62.9
Diesel - £1.76.9
Morrisons Petrol Station, Holt Rd, Cromer
Unleaded - £1.59.9
Diesel - £1.74.9
Sainsbury's, Bacton Rd, North Walsham
Unleaded - £1.58.9
Diesel - £1.70.9
Tesco, Old Market Rd, Stalham
Unleaded - £1.55.9
Diesel - £1.69.9
To compare with the prices from two weeks ago, click here.