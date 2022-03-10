News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Petrol prices across north Norfolk - which is the cheapest?

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:58 PM March 10, 2022
Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer

Unleaded was £1.55.9 and diesel was £1.59.9 at Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

With rising fuel costs adding to the increase in the cost of living, we have compared the price of petrol at a range of north Norfolk filling stations.

On Thursday morning (March 10), we visited 10 petrol stations around the district.

From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.

East Coast Motors on Beach Rd in Cromer

Both unleaded and diesel were £1.65.9 at East Coast Motors on Beach Rd in Cromer on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

BP, A140

Unleaded - £1.67.9

Diesel - £1.79.9

East Coast Motor Company, Beach Rd, Cromer

Unleaded - £1.65.9

Diesel - £1.65.9

BP on Burgh Rd in Aylsham

Unleaded was £1.61.9 and diesel was £1.67.9 at BP on Burgh Rd in Aylsham on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

BP, Burgh Rd, Aylsham

Unleaded - £1.61.9

Diesel - £1.67.9

Gulf Fairview Garage, Wayford Bridge

Unleaded - £1.59.9

Diesel - £1.69.9

Esso in Sheringham.

On Thursday morning (March 10), unleaded was £1.59.9 and diesel was £1.65.9 at Esso in Sheringham. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Esso, Weybourne Rd, Sheringham

Unleaded - £1.59.9

Diesel - £1.65.9

Sainsburys on Bacton Rd in North Walsham

Unleaded was £1.59.9 and diesel was £1.64.9 at Sainsburys on Bacton Rd in North Walsham on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Sainsbury's, Bacton Rd, North Walsham

Unleaded - £1.59.9

Diesel - £1.64.9

Pace, Crayford and Abs, Cromer Rd, Mundesley

Unleaded - £1.58.9

Diesel - £1.67.9

Roughton Service Station on Norwich Rd in Roughton

Unleaded was £1.57.9 and diesel was £1.63.9 at Roughton Service Station on Norwich Rd in Roughton on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Roughton Service Station, Norwich Rd, Roughton

Unleaded - £1.57.9

Diesel - £1.63.9

Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer

Unleaded was £1.55.9 and diesel was £1.59.9 at Morrisons on Holt Rd in Cromer on Thursday morning (March 10). - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Morrisons Petrol Station, Holt Rd, Cromer

Unleaded - £1.55.9

Diesel - £1.59.9

Tesco, Old Market Rd, Stalham

Unleaded - £1.52.9

Diesel - £1.58.9


