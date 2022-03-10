Petrol prices across north Norfolk - which is the cheapest?
- Credit: Daniel Hickey
With rising fuel costs adding to the increase in the cost of living, we have compared the price of petrol at a range of north Norfolk filling stations.
On Thursday morning (March 10), we visited 10 petrol stations around the district.
From the most expensive to the cheapest, here is the cost of unleaded petrol and diesel at 10 forecourts in the area.
BP, A140
Unleaded - £1.67.9
Diesel - £1.79.9
East Coast Motor Company, Beach Rd, Cromer
Unleaded - £1.65.9
Diesel - £1.65.9
BP, Burgh Rd, Aylsham
Unleaded - £1.61.9
Diesel - £1.67.9
Gulf Fairview Garage, Wayford Bridge
Unleaded - £1.59.9
Diesel - £1.69.9
Esso, Weybourne Rd, Sheringham
Unleaded - £1.59.9
Diesel - £1.65.9
Sainsbury's, Bacton Rd, North Walsham
Unleaded - £1.59.9
Diesel - £1.64.9
Pace, Crayford and Abs, Cromer Rd, Mundesley
Unleaded - £1.58.9
Diesel - £1.67.9
Roughton Service Station, Norwich Rd, Roughton
Unleaded - £1.57.9
Diesel - £1.63.9
Morrisons Petrol Station, Holt Rd, Cromer
Unleaded - £1.55.9
Diesel - £1.59.9
Tesco, Old Market Rd, Stalham
Unleaded - £1.52.9
Diesel - £1.58.9