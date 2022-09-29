Obituary: 11-year-old who helped brighten up the world

The mother of an 11-year-old who died from a rare form of cancer has paid tribute to her "caring, funny, kind, happy" boy at his funeral.

Friends and supporters of Harry Addy, from Stalham, were at the service for the youngster, which took place at the town's Saint Mary's Church and then at Cromer Crematorium on September 27.

One of Harry Addy's soft toys was placed on his coffin. - Credit: Supplied

Melanie Wymer, his mum, said Harry had stayed positive through his battle with a spinal cord tumour called pilocytic astrocytoma - which he was diagnosed with seven years ago - and complications which had affected his brain.

Giving a eulogy for her son, Mrs Wymer said: "Your smile was infectious. Wherever you went you made people smile. Even in your darkest days you gave us a smile.

A display of photos of Harry Addy set up on the day of his funeral. - Credit: Supplied

"Some one has said to me since you passed, that there are people who grow old and don’t experience the love and adventures you have had in your life."

Mrs Wymer said Harry adored his three sisters, Daisy, Tilly and Hattie, and also loved animals, starting with his first pet guinea pig, Oreo.

Young Harry Addy with his sisters before having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy earlier this year. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

She said: "We would spend hours hunting for bugs, pond dipping, or carefully catching or hatching butterflies. One of your happy places was on the farm, surrounded by all sorts of uncle Johnny’s animals.

"This love of animals lead to many different pets through the years, guinea pigs, rabbits, quail, lizards, dogs, you love borrowing granny’s incubator and hatching any eggs we could get our hands on."

Young Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy earlier this year. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

Mrs Wymer said Harry also spent hours watching nature documentaries with his granny.

He also loved swimming, and used the pool at his uncle Pat and Auntie Judy's house whenever he was well enough, along with his cousins John and William.

Mrs Wymer said: "Uncle Pat wrapping you in cling film to keep your line dry will always be one of the funniest memories. There are so many memories we all have together from the pool and the farm that will stay us forever."

She said Harry had many friends including Ben and Harvey, and James, Ryan, Noah and Will from school.

He also became a big fan of superhero films.

Mrs Wymer said: "Lockdown was a blessing for us, we loved every second and definitely made the most of our time together.

"We watched the whole of the marvel movies in chronological order and then the DC movies too.

"Your psychologist Bob, who became more of a friend to you. Has told me since you’ve passed that he will never watch a Marvel movie with out thinking of you for the rest of his life.

"I think there are many people that feel the same."

Mrs Wymer said there were many happy memories of Harry she and her daughters would treasure forever.

She said: "Whether it was being driven round Silverstone in a Ferrari, having breakfast with Mickey Mouse in Disneyland, fishing in the new forest, feeding the squirrels at Center Parcs or just laughing on the sofa about silly things.

"You’ve always been polite, you’ve received certificates at school for holding doors open for others and your kindness.

"Every night of your life I read you bed time stories, every night I would say, ‘one more chapter’ and with out fail you would answer ‘yes please’ - what I wouldn’t give to read you one more chapter now."

Harry died on September 7. An online fundraiser was set up to help Harry's family pay for costs, it can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/our-wonderful-harry.

Trees will be planted in Harry's memory, and anyone who has a suggestion for a planting location can contact Mrs Wymer via the Facebook page Harrys Journey.