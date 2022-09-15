News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:02 PM September 15, 2022
Harry Addy, seven, from Stalham, at the EACH Quidenham hospice Christmas party. Picture: KAREN SELF

Harry Addy when he was aged seven, at the EACH hospice in Quidenham for a Christmas party.

With his smiles and sunny outlook, he touched many hearts during his life. 

But now young Harry Addy, from Stalham, has died.

Harry, 11, was diagnosed with a spinal cord tumour called pilocytic astrocytoma seven years ago.

Harry Addy, 11, pictured with his mum, Melanie Wymer, and three sisters.

Harry Addy, pictured with his mum, Melanie Wymer, and three sisters.

He was also battling leptomeningeal disease, a complication of his cancer which meant it had spread to his brain. 

Harry's mum, Melanie Wymer, said she was heartbroken. 

"He was such a happy boy," she said. 

"He smiled all the time. Even the day before he died, he wasn't very conscious, but he came around and he said he loved me. 

"The whole community is completely devastated. I've had so many lovely messages and cards.

"One of the teachers at the high school said 'If I worked for another 25 years I wouldn't be able to make the impact he has'.

Harry Addy, 6, from Stalham pictured with his mum Melanie. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Harry Addy, pictured in 2017 aged six, with his mum Melanie.

"Everyone said how inspirational he was. He gave other people who have been going through things a reason to keep on going."

Harry underwent chemotherapy in 2019, and he started a second course in July this year. But his condition remained poor, and he ended up needing emergency brain surgery, and had a seizure just days later.

He was soon able to return home from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, and there were hopes a new course of a hard-to-get medication called MEK inhibitors might have set him on the path to recovery

But the miracle his mum, three sisters and many friends and supporters were hoping for did not come to pass. 

Young Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of

Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy earlier this year.

Ms Wymer said: "He kept deteriorating and he passed away last Wednesday [September 7]. He was at home, I was holding his hand."

It would have been Harry's first day in Year 7 at Stalham High School.

"If there is any comfort to be found it's that he's not suffering anymore, and he has suffered so much in the past seven years," Ms Wymer added.

There will be a private crematorium service for Harry on September 27, followed by a service of celebration of his life at Stalham's Saint Mary's Church from 1pm, which will be open to the public. 

A friend has set up a fundraiser to help Ms Wymer with funeral costs. It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/our-wonderful-harry.

