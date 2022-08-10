Harry overwhelmed by kindness ahead of new course of tablets

Harry Addy, from Stalham, opening one of the gifts that have been sent to him. - Credit: Melanie Wymer

The mum of an 11-year-old boy with cancer is hoping a course of a hard-to-get medication could put him on the path to recovery.

And she said Harry Addy, from Stalham, has been overwhelmed with the kindness shown by scores of people who had sent him presents and cards over the past few weeks.

Melanie Wymer said the past 10 days had been tough for Harry, who has been battling a spinal cord tumour and a complication of his cancer called leptomeningeal disease for the past six-and-a-half years.

Harry Addy, from Stalham, opening one of the gifts that have been sent to him. - Credit: Melanie Wymer

The youngster become unwell after starting a new course of chemotherapy at the end of July.

Mrs Wymer said: "He had a week of chemo and ended up needed emergency brain surgery, because the doctors thought his shunt was blocked.

"They put a new valve into his shunt, but after that his symptoms didn't improve."

Several days later Harry had what Mrs Wymer called a "massive seizure" and ended up in intensive care at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for two days.

Mrs Wymer said Harry had since returned home, and although he is still poorly and struggles to walk, he has been able to open some of the roughly 50 cards and gifts members of the public had sent him.

"He got quite a few cards and little packages, he had a big smile on his face," she said.

Harry is now due to start a course of tablets called MEK inhibitors.

Young Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

Mrs Wymer said the tablets were not available on the NHS and it was impossible to fund them privately.

She said: "You can only get it if there are trials, or on compassionate grounds, which we have.

"The oncologists have tried really hard to get it, it feels like this is our last hope."

MEK inhibitors can be used to inhibit certain enzymes and protein chains, which are overactive in some types of cancers.

Mrs Wymer said that while a previous course of chemotherapy had stopped Harry's tumour growing for short periods, it was hoped the new tablets could even shrink the tumour.

Further cards and messages of support can be addressed to: Harry, 4 Rivermead, Stalham NR12 9PH.

Mrs Wymer said Harry also had a wish list on Amazon.com, and some supporters had kindly sent him gifts from there.