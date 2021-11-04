'People like a good bargain' - Monthly car boot sale coming to North Walsham
Residents of North Walsham will soon have the opportunity to search for bargains at the town's very own car boot sale.
The town council agreed last week (October 26) to hosting a monthly bazaar at the Memorial Park, with a likely launch date of next spring.
The event was proposed by Bob Wright, chair of the council's development and amenities committee, who said there are already "quite successful events in Stalham, Aylsham and Cromer".
"We felt it was appropriate to create a local one to serve the local people and give them an opportunity to buy and sell things.
"People like a good bargain at a car boot sale."
He said it was "something people often ask about, something we haven't got in the town".
A one-off car boot sale was held in June during the town's Funday festival.
The council will manage the event, with a small fee charged per pitch and proceeds going to charity.
