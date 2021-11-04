News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'People like a good bargain' - Monthly car boot sale coming to North Walsham

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:01 AM November 4, 2021
North Walsham memorial park and Bob Wright

A car boot sale will start next year in North Walsham after being proposed by town councillor Bob Wright. - Credit: Archant/Bob Wright

Residents of North Walsham will soon have the opportunity to search for bargains at the town's very own car boot sale.

The town council agreed last week (October 26) to hosting a monthly bazaar at the Memorial Park, with a likely launch date of next spring.

The event was proposed by Bob Wright, chair of the council's development and amenities committee, who said there are already "quite successful events in Stalham, Aylsham and Cromer".

Bob Wright, chair of North Walsham Town Council's development and amenities committee.

Bob Wright, chair of North Walsham Town Council's development and amenities committee. - Credit: Submitted

"We felt it was appropriate to create a local one to serve the local people and give them an opportunity to buy and sell things.

"People like a good bargain at a car boot sale."

He said it was "something people often ask about, something we haven't got in the town".

North Walsham Town Council is looking to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park.

North Walsham Town Council is looking to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A one-off car boot sale was held in June during the town's Funday festival.

The council will manage the event, with a small fee charged per pitch and proceeds going to charity.




Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon