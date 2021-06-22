News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Four days of fun planned for North Walsham Memorial park

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:45 AM June 22, 2021    Updated: 12:35 PM June 22, 2021
A parade will be part of the four-day North Walsham Funday. 

Four days of fun events are set to bring North Walsham Memorial Park to life. 

The North Walsham Funday - which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic - is returning to the town's Memorial Park from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.

Colin Jeary, Funday chairman, said:  "It's great that we have the green light to be able to bring such an event to the town following over a year of lockdowns and restrictions."

Events on Thursday will include the funfair, which will be open 6pm-10pm. On Friday there will also be a and 5km road race at 7pm and an 80s disco starting at 7.30pm. 

On Saturday there will be a car boot sale starting at 8.30am and live music from midday to 11pm. A carnival parade will take place at 5pm.

The Stannage stunt team will be a highlight of the Sunday programme at the North Walsham Funday. 

On Sunday - the biggest day - there will be a stunt display, dog agility show, children's entertainment and charity stalls. 


