Four days of fun planned for North Walsham Memorial park
- Credit: Supplied
Four days of fun events are set to bring North Walsham Memorial Park to life.
The North Walsham Funday - which was cancelled last year due to the pandemic - is returning to the town's Memorial Park from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27.
Colin Jeary, Funday chairman, said: "It's great that we have the green light to be able to bring such an event to the town following over a year of lockdowns and restrictions."
Events on Thursday will include the funfair, which will be open 6pm-10pm. On Friday there will also be a and 5km road race at 7pm and an 80s disco starting at 7.30pm.
On Saturday there will be a car boot sale starting at 8.30am and live music from midday to 11pm. A carnival parade will take place at 5pm.
On Sunday - the biggest day - there will be a stunt display, dog agility show, children's entertainment and charity stalls.
