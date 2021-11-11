Town football club applies for 80-plot temporary caravan and campsite

North Walsham Town FC has applied for an 80-plot temporary campsite. - Credit: Archant

A town football club has applied to host up to 80 caravans and tents for 16 nights next year.

North Walsham Town Football Club has applied permission to open the temporary holiday park from July 10 to July 26, 2022 at its Greens Road site.

The club first hosted campers in 2016 and has continued to attract a steady holiday trade in the years since.

It comes after the club had its lease extended by North Norfolk District Council, with its current lease due to expire in seven years.

Following the extension, the club hopes to carry out vital refurbishment works at the ground which includes new boilers, sewage pumps and some electrical rewiring totalling £60,000.