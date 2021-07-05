Council votes to extend North Walsham Football Club's lease

Published: 2:59 PM July 5, 2021

A North Norfolk football club will have its lease extended so vital refurbishment works can take place.

While the extension will mean North Norfolk District Council foots the bill for the much-needed maintenance works, it will also mean the club's rent increases.

North Walsham Town Football Club's current lease on land at Greens Road, which is owned by NNDC, is due to expire in seven years.

But the site needs new boilers, sewage pumps and some electrical rewiring totalling £60,000, a bill the club cannot afford.

In order to cover the cost of the works, North Walsham Football Club is requesting NNDC extend its lease and carry out the maintenance works which will, in turn, put the club in a better position to apply for funding for an all-weather 3G pitch.

You may also want to watch:

The lease extension was discussed by councillors at an NNDC cabinet meeting on Monday, July 5.

Eric Seward, deputy leader of NNDC said: "North Walsham Football club is very much a community club in the town.

"I have been involved in and out of discussions over the lease and it is essential that key works are done around the boilers and sewerage system there, this will then act as the precursor to the club signing a much longer lease, putting it on a much more stable footing which will enable it to attract grants and funding to improve the amenities at the football club which are needed and opens up the opportunity for a full weather 3G pitch."

NNDC portfolio holder for business economic development and tourismNigel Dixon. - Credit: Archant

Councillor Nigel Dixon asked whether the rent increase which would result from the lease extension has been confirmed with the football club.

Councillor Virginia Gay, said confirmed that it had.

North Walsham Football Club runs 24 teams including women's and girls teams. It provides football training, coaching and access to competitive fixtures to players from both North Walsham and the surrounding area.

The club also recently merged with North Walsham Youth Football Club to enable the transition from youth to senior football.

NNDC's cabinet voted to approve the lease extension and carry out the required maintenance works.



