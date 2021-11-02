North Norfolk Railway has one of its 'busiest ever periods'

North Norfolk Railway have had 115,000 passengers after reopening in April - Credit: Steve Allen

Nearly 115,000 passengers have travelled on the North Norfolk Railway since April in what bosses described as one of the railway's "busiest ever periods".

The heritage railway started operating again after lockdown restrictions eased on April 12 and has seen higher visitor numbers for late summer and autumn than in 2019.

Graham Hukins, commercial manager at North Norfolk Railway, said: “Being forced to remain closed through the Easter holidays was the worst possible start to the season.

"That was followed by three months where only limited operations were possible, so we are delighted that visitors have returned in force later in the year making the last three months one of our busiest ever periods.”

The Santa Special runs from November 27 and travels between Sheringham and Weybourne station - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk Railway

The railway continues to have a busy programme of events planned for the winter season.

Passengers on the Santa Special can visit Santa's grotto where children will receive a present - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/ North Norfolk Railway

The Norfolk Lights Express begins on November 15 and the Santa Special train will operate from November 27.