North Norfolk News

Norfolk Lights Express: More details revealed about festive favourite

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:00 AM October 9, 2021   
Norfolk Lights Express North Norfolk Railway

The Norfolk Lights Express will make its first journey in November, showcasing Norfolk's countryside in a new light - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway has shared more details about what to expect when on board its Norfolk Lights Express.

The experience will run from November 15, 2021 until January 3, 2022, with the exception of December 6, 24, 25 and 26.

The experience offers the chance to see the north Norfolk countryside at night on board an historic steam engine.

North Norfolk Railway Norfolk Lights Express

The 11 mile return trip from Sheringham to Holt will take around an hour and 20 mintues - Credit: Steve Allen/North Norfolk Railway

Commercial manager Graham Hukins, 53, from Sheringham, said: "Our Norfolk Lights Express will give a chance to see the Norfolk countryside in literally a different light.

"The 11-mile return journey will travel from Sheringham to Holt and will take around an hour and 20 minutes.

"The experience combines the opportunity to travel on a vintage steam train in our beautifully restored carriages, alongside a 21st century, multi-sensory experience.

North Norfolk Railway Norfolk Lights Express Experience

A soundtrack will be triggered at different points in the journey, offering a multi-sensory experience - Credit: Leigh Caudwell/North Norfolk

"The light display will be heightened by a soundtrack that is triggered at different points of the journey.

"There will be a handful of colourful dioramas to see outside the window during the course of the journey, with some measuring 100 metres in length. 

"Our Old Luggage Office Buffet will be available for refreshments at Sheringham station, serving hot soups, homemade cakes, hot chocolates and other beverages."

Tickets cost £18 per person and trains will depart at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, however on some weekends and the week running up to Christmas there will only be trains at 7.30pm, on New Year's Eve, there will only be one departure at 5.30pm.

As well as the Norfolk Lights Express, North North Railway are also offering the chance to ride on a ghost train this Halloween

The train will leave from Sheringham and travel to this isolated Edwardian station of Weybourne, during which old smuggling legends and tales of mysterious apparitions will be told by a resident storyteller. 

For those hoping to meet Santa, there will also be the Santa Special experience running from November 27 to December 24.

This autumn and winter season offers a number of other experiences to enjoy on Norfolk's heritage railways.

The Festive Express on the Bure Valley Railway begins in December and the Polar Express experience at the Mid-Norfolk railway will start in November this year.

Norfolk
Sheringham News
North Norfolk News

