More 'mini forests' to be planted across north Norfolk
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Community groups across north Norfolk are being encouraged to grow their own 'mini-forests' in a bid to tackle climate change.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is looking for local groups to plant so-called Miyawaki forests, which can grow up to 10 times as fast as traditional forests.
NNDC will provide funding and the installation of the woodland, including ground preparation, a mix of native tree whips, fencing and gate installation, an interpretation panel and support with forest design.
The Miyawaki Method, named after the Japanese botanist Dr Akira Miyawaki, involves careful soil preparation and densely planting a range of native woodland plants that are beneficial to wildlife on an area usually around the size of a tennis court.
The council has already partnered with Norfolk County Council and local community groups to introduce three Miyawaki sites, in Fakenham, North Walsham and Sheringham.
Trees in a Miyawaki forest grow up to ten times faster than trees planted in conventional woodland planting schemes at around one metre per year.
Miyawaki forests absorb more carbon than conventional woodland schemes because they grow more quickly and are densely planted and native trees, such as those planted in a Miyawaki forest, can support significantly more wildlife than non-native species.
Councillor Nigel Lloyd, portfolio holder for environmental services, climate change and environment said: “The Miyawaki Method is a fantastic way for communities looking to find a sustainable way to commemorate the Queens Jubilee.
"The Queen has recognised the many benefits of increasing the tree canopy across the country.
"In North Norfolk we would like to offer communities across the district a way of celebrating the Jubilee by dedicating a forest in the Queens name.
"These forests develop rapidly. The dense planting style will soon create small forests in urban areas or in plots of land in our towns, villages and open spaces.
"Small forests will soon develop in the heart of communities creating lovely amenity and new areas where biodiversity can flourish for all to enjoy.
"This is lasting and eco-friendly way to commemorate the Jubilee," Mr Lloyd added.