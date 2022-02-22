News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Education

Green-fingered pupils help plant 'tiny forest'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:46 PM February 22, 2022
Arlo and Rex, aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Youngsters at Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery rolled up their sleeves to help plant a 'tiny' forest designed to reach maturity faster than other woodland areas. 

The Cooper Road forest is one of three planned by North Norfolk District Council in partnership with a number of other groups.

It is hoped the so-called Miyawaki forests will grow up to 10 times as fast as traditional forests due to methods including close planting, meaning strong competition among trees to claim a place in the sun of the forest canopy. 

Annie Sommazzi, NNDC's climate and environmental policy manager, said: "Existing Miyawaki forests have proven to be incredibly effective at delivering big results for both local communities and local wildlife."

More planting sessions are due to take place at Acorn Road in North Walsham, involving students from North Walsham High School and North East Norfolk Conservation Volunteers, on Friday, February 25. 

The other Miyawaki forest in the NNDC area is taking root at Warren Avenue, Fakenham.

Reece and Abby aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ellie May and Melissa aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodma

Arlo, aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Arlo, aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Nige Stannant Clinate change officer at Norfolk District Council helping students from Sheringham Pr

Nige Stannant Clinate change officer at Norfolk District Council helping students from Sheringham Pr

Elijah and Jack aged 10 planting trees at Sheringham Primary school Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Students at at Sheringham Primary school are planting a tiny forest known as a Miyawki Forest. Pict

