Beachside barbecue bins installed to battle fire threat

One of the new, green, barbecue disposal bins near the beach toilets at East Runton, inset, Nigel Lloyd. - Credit: NNDC / Nigel Lloyd

Special bins where disposable barbecues can be safely thrown away have been installed at 10 beachside spots in north Norfolk.

The move by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) follows a fire in an area of heathland near Howards Hill in Cromer on March 23, which was believed to have been started by the incorrect disposal of such a barbecue.

Fire crews tackled a large heathland blaze in Howards Hill, Cromer. - Credit: Robert and Bronwen Richmond

The new bins are made from galvanised steel to reduce the risk of fire and to safely contain hot ash.

Nigel Lloyd, the council's environment portfolio holder, said: "I am delighted that NNDC continues to develop and improve its waste disposal facilities at our busiest and most attractive north Norfolk destinations.

North Norfolk District Council environment portfolio holder Nigel Lloyd - Credit: Nicholas Manthorpe

"The use of disposable barbecues in the district has been growing year on year and I hope that these new bins will encourage users to dispose of their barbecues responsibly.

"We can all play our part in keeping North Norfolk a beautiful location to live in and to visit."

The bins can be found:

Next to the slipway in Waxham

by the waste compound in Sea Palling

on Beach Road at the top of the slipway in Mundesley

at the west end slipway in Overstrand

on Cromer's east prom and west prom, on the slipways at East and West Runton

the bottom of Beach Road in Sheringham

Beach Lane carpark in Weybourne.

The council allows barbecues on all of the beaches listed above but only in certain areas, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/tasks/your-community/apply-to-hold-a-beach-bbq-or-event to find maps of where these zones are.

But anyone planning a barbecue for more than 12 people on a north Norfolk beach needs to get permission from the district council, giving a week's notice. The council then lets the police, Coastguard and local town or parish council know about it.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the Howards Hill fire, which took three fire crews to put out after it was discovered at around 8.30pm.

Along with a disposable barbecue, a lighter and an empty pack of four beef burgers were found at the site.

Just some of the damaged caused by the fire. - Credit: Submitted

The bins have been funded by a Waste Resource Action Programme grant, and form part of the council's 'Bin-frastructure' scheme.

Beach barbecue dos and don'ts

The council has issued these rules for having a barbecue on the district's beaches:



- No glass or glass utensils shall be used at the event or taken to the beach



- No open fires including bonfires or camp fires due to the health and safety risk.



- All rubbish and litter is to be cleared away from the beach directly after the event and taken away with you.



- Noise should be kept to a minimum. Music and generators are not permitted.



- Do do not bury rubbish in the sand where it may cause a health & safety hazard to other beach users.



- Do not bury portable/disposable barbecues in the sand where they cause problems for future beach users. Extinguish/cool such barbecues and take them home with you



- The event shall be entirely at the owner's risk.



- The council cannot guarantee that individual groups will have exclusive use of the designated area.



- At least one responsible adult to be in attendance at all times.