Discarded BBQ thought to have caused Cromer heathland blaze

A discarded BBQ is thought to have been the cause of a Cromer fire which saw 250m of heathland set ablaze.

The fire happened at about 8:30pm on Wednesday, March 23, in an area of heathland on Howards Hill, where fire crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the flames.

No one is believed to have been injured and the fire was extinguished just after 9.10pm, but firefighters remained on scene until 10.45pm.

Along with a disposable BBQ, a lighter and an empty pack of four beef burgers has been found at the site.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it believed the blaze was started accidentally and warned those enjoying the sun not to use disposable BBQs in open spaces.

Assistant chief fire officer Richard Dromey, said: “The risk of wildfires has increased this week due to dry ground and rising temperatures.

"We would ask the public not to discard smoking materials, leave litter or use disposable barbecues in our open spaces as they increase the risk of fire.

“If you see a fire, please call 999 immediately and give a clear location.”

