Funeral for 'Front Row Jo' is planned

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:41 PM September 15, 2022
Joanna Raby, known as 'Front Row Jo' thanks to her dedication to the Cromer Pier Show, at Cromer Carnival in 2014.

Joanna Raby, known as 'Front Row Jo' thanks to her dedication to the Cromer Pier Show, at Cromer Carnival in 2014. - Credit: Cromer Pier

Anyone wishing to pay their respects to a much-loved theatre-goer known as 'Front Row Jo' can do so on Monday. 

Joanna Mary Raby, who died on August 29, aged 60, will be laid to rest at Cromer Crematorium on September 19 in a service starting at 11am. 

Ms Raby was known as the biggest fan of Cromer Pier's summer and Christmas variety shows, attending every performance for 26 years, always sitting in the same spot in the front row. 

A spokesperson from the pier said: "The family welcome those who wish to pay their respects in person at the service."

Ms Raby died suddenly from pancreatic cancer. Instead of flowers, donations have been requested, to be divided between the pier's friend's group and Cancer Research UK. Cheques can be made payable to Fox's Funeral Service.

The service will be streamed online, visit watch.obitus.com/kVNGGf and use the details: username, fexi6474; password, 295132) to watch. 



