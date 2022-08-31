'Front Row Jo', the biggest fan of the Cromer Pier show, dies aged 60

Joanna Raby, better known as 'Front Row Jo' for attending every performance of the Cromer Pier show, has died at the age of 60. - Credit: Courtesy of the Raby family

A seat in the first row of a north Norfolk theatre will forever be left empty in tribute to the venue's biggest fan who has died at the age of 60.

For 26 years, Joanna Raby, better known as 'Front Row Jo', never missed a night of the summer or Christmas shows at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier, sitting in the same seat immediately in front of the stage every night.

After a short illness, she died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on Monday, August 29.

Since then, hundreds of tributes have been pouring in for Ms Raby, who was regularly seen around Cromer and will be remembered for her "infectious smile".

'Front Row Jo' during Cromer Carnival in 2015. - Credit: Cromer Pier

She was born in 1962 in Sheringham to parents Mary and Michael Raby. Her school days first took her to Sheringham Primary School and then Sidestrand Hall in Overstrand.

When she was 16, she started her first job at the Tudor restaurant where she worked until the business closed in the late 1980s.

She then got a job as a care home assistant before devoting 20 years to the Kingswood School in West Runton where she worked as a kitchen assistant.

Her brother Paul Raby said: "Her whole life outside of work was going to the pier show, going around town, doing errands for shopkeepers, looking after her mother and going for dinners in the evening.

"She loved socialising. She had a good life.

"Joanna gave everything to everybody. She was so well known around the town. She used to run errands for the local shopkeepers and she'd go into a different cafe everyday.

"She never had a grumpy face. She had a smile and a good word for everybody. She will be missed," he said.

Joanna Raby, who has died at the age of 60, was a regular part of Cromer life and will be missed for her "infectious smile". - Credit: Cromer Pier

Mr Raby said that his sister's death was "unexpected".

She went into hospital two weeks ago, was well cared for and wasn't in any pain, he said.

He said that Cromer Pier was her "second family".

Deb Lewis, marketing, box office and retail manager at Cromer Pier and Pavilion Theatre, said: "Jo sat in the same seat for every performance, smack bang in the middle of the first row. She always sat in seat number A17."

The plaque installed on Joanna Raby's seat at the Pavilion Theatre on Cromer Pier in 2015. - Credit: Cromer Pier

In 2015, the theatre placed a plaque on the seat bearing the words: 'Front Row Jo, Biggest Fan of the Cromer Pier Show'.

"I think that she did love the show but it was more about the sense of belonging," Ms Lewis said.

"She loved to feel she was part of it. We involved her in everything we did and considered her part of the family. She felt she could come here at any time.

"Her death has been a huge loss.

"We've already lost Paul Eastwood and Phil Butler in the last few months. It's another big blow to us."

Ms Lewis said the theatre will now leave Ms Raby's old seat empty.

"We won't ever sell her seat for any performances of the summer or Christmas shows," she said.

The theatre is also planning to hold an annual fundraiser to raise money for Cancer Research UK in memory of Jo.

Since the news of Ms Raby's death reached Cromer, hundreds of people have paid their respects on social media, a testament to how well known and liked she was around the town.

Andreas Yiasimi, town councillor, said: "Jo has left a void but also a loving memory for all those who were blessed to know her.

"Her wonderful smile has ascended to the heavenly domain where she will continue to sparkle among the stars," he added.

A woman said: "So sorry to hear this. Jo was always such a bubbly person who loved each and every performance of the Cromer pier's show with a massive smile for all to see."

Another woman said: "She was always the chief cheerleader in the stalls and her enthusiasm was infectious."

A man who worked at the pier said: "It wouldn't have been the pier show without Jo. Her enthusiasm and love for the show and all who made it happen was infectious. A big ray of sunshine night after night."

Another former pier employee said: "Jo, you made me smile. I will always remember your kind words and joyful nature. Thank you for all of your support whilst we worked at the pier.

"You made our jobs worthwhile and so glad you had the best time every performance."

"The front row won't be the same without her," said another woman.