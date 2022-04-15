Your Money Matters: Grants offered to help heat homes

Homeowners and landlords in north Norfolk are being encouraged to see if they qualify for grants for works to make their homes more energy efficient.

North Norfolk District Council and other councils in the Norfolk Warm Homes group announced last year they had been successful in a bid for £3.85 million from the government's sustainable warmth programme.

The grants can cover works to properties whose homeowners have a gross household income is £30,000 or less.

The North Norfolk News is running a Your Money Matters campaign. - Credit: Archant

Landlords can get a two-thirds subsidy for works to improve their property's energy efficiency if their tenants have a gross household incomes of £30,000 or less.

This grant is aimed at residents who have properties with a low energy rating - with an EPC band E, F or G.

Tim Adams, NNDC leader, said: "Energy bills are soaring and low-income households, facing fuel poverty and hardship. If you want to keep your energy bills low and reduce your carbon emissions, installing insulation in your home is one of the best ways to keep the heat in, and cold out.

Tim Adams, leader of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

"This grant is only available until March 2023, so we want to sure as many people as possible in North Norfolk take advantage of what is available to them."

The Norfolk Warm Homes group can pay for:

- High heat retention storage heaters - These are up to 27pc cheaper to run than standard storage heaters and are able to estimate the next day’s heating demand based on user heating habits.

- Air source heat pumps - These work by using heat from the outside air to heat your home and hot water, even at temperatures as low as -15°C.

An air source heat pump. - Credit: Mitsubishi Electric

- Insulation - Loft and cavity wall insulation can reduce heat loss dramatically. External wall insulation can be installed in older homes with no wall cavities.

- First time central heating grants - Norfolk Warm Homes has already supported over 400 households with grants for first time central heating across Norfolk.

Norfolk Warm Homes has a list of approved, tested contractors who undertake the work. To find out more, visit www.norfolkwarmhomes.org.uk, call them on 01603 430103 or email energy@north-norfolk.gov.uk.

