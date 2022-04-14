North Norfolk News launches 'Your Money Matters' campaign

Chief reporter Stuart Anderson introduces the North Norfolk News' new Your Money Matters campaign.

Record prices at the fuel pumps. Supermarket shopping budgets buying less than just a few a months ago.

And on top of that, energy bills are going up due to the energy cap rise, while pay-packets will be pinched by increased National Insurance contributions starting in April.

People across north Norfolk are being asked to shell out more for virtually everything.

To address what could be most difficult year in a long time for many families, the North Norfolk News is today launching a new campaign.

We want to do whatever we can to help our readers through the growing demands on the cost of living.

Our reporters will commit to telling your stories, sharing both your struggles and successes.

We want to help find practical solutions to ease the burden and highlight ways people can support others living on the breadline.

And we want to help local businesses, not only by highlighting their struggles, but also shining a spotlight on the special offers and deals they are running to help their customers through these tough times.

Households are facing a cost of living crisis with higher energy bill and rising fuel and food prices. - Credit: PA

We want to do more for our readers than just reporting on these increases. We need to help find solutions, ways to make it easier and areas in which we can fight so people can enjoy a better quality of life.

If you run a north Norfolk shop or business and have a special offer to promote aimed at easing the burden of the cost of living crisis, contact me at stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or call 07584 311481.

The cost of groceries is now 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago. - Credit: PA

We also want to hear about your personal experience. How have rising prices been affecting your or your family? Please get in touch using the email or phone number above if you are willing to share what you are going through.

You can also help us build a better picture of what is happening by going online to www.northnorfolknews.co.uk and filling out a survey. To find it, search the site for the story titled "How is the cost of living crisis affecting YOU?"