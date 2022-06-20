An aerial view of the approximate outline of the site for a proposed development of 250 houses south of Burgh Road in Aylsham. - Credit: Google

A public consultation event will be held on plans to build up to 250 new houses in Aylsham.

The site of the proposed estate, on land south of Burgh Road, has been allocated for residential development and a new primary school in the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP).

Hopkins Homes is hosting the consultation meeting at Aylsham Town Hall on June 30 from 3pm to 7.30pm.

Representatives from the company will be there to talk through the proposals and answer questions. The information will also be available, from June 30, on the project website: www.burghroad-aylsham.co.uk

Proposals for the site include 33pc affordable homes, areas of public open space, an equipped play area, pedestrian crossings on Burgh Road and the A140 and a community orchard.

The GNLP could see more than 500 new houses could be built in Aylsham over the next 15 years, with a further 255 on a site off Norwich Road.



