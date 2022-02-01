Report says Aylsham will need new primary school

Aylsham has been identified as one of around a dozen places in Norfolk where new schools will be needed during the next decade.

Education bosses are planning out where more schools will have to be built in order to cope with an increasing population - as tens of thousands of homes are due to be built in the county in the coming years.

It would cost almost £300m to get all the required schools built - and Norfolk County Council is not even certain of securing all the cash.

Aylsham's Market Place. The school will need a new primary school to cope with an anticipated increase in population over the coming year.s - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Aylsham - the only place in north Norfolk on the list - will need a new primary school because all the current schools in the town are full, and more than 500 homes are due to be built.

Other places that will need more primary schools include Thetford, Hellesdon, Long Stratton, Attleborough, Bradwell, Blofield, West Winch, North Runcton and Poringland.

John Fisher, the council's cabinet member for children's services, said: "As a council we’ve secured thousands of new school places in the last decade, with state-of-the-art schools already open in many of our growing communities.

“We want all children to have access to a good education near to their homes, so we will continue to work with our district council colleagues to secure land and funding for school places, as more communities grow.”

Alongside district councils, the county council expects to secure nearly £100m in developer contributions for the proposed new and extended schools.

But if all of the places are needed, a further £191m would need to be found - some of which would come from Community Infrastructure Levy and government grants.

More than 500 new houses could be built in Aylsham over the next 15 years as part of the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP) outlines development sites within easy commuting distance of the city.

The plan proposes that 250 new homes will be built on land south of Burgh Road and a further 255 on a site off Norwich Road.

Between 2011 and 2019, the town's population increased to nearly 8,700 mainly through developments off Henry Page Road, the old hospital site, Bure Meadows and Willow Park.

Originally, the GNLP proposed that Aylsham would have one site of 300 houses, but that number has been bumped up to 550, with the additional development mooted for Norwich Road.