Holt Sunday market to take place with record number of traders

Published: 5:30 AM June 29, 2021

People enjoy a Holt Street Fest event in July 2019, which was organised by Love Holt and the Holt Festival. The planned Holt Sunday Market will follow a similar format. - Credit: Daniella Self / Supplied by Love Holt

A Sunday market boasting a variety of stalls selling everything from street food to crafts is to return to a north Norfolk town with a bumper crop of vendors.

Holt's regular Sunday market made a welcome return to the town last month after a hiatus of more than 60 years.

Taking place in the Market Place and Star Plain, the event saw the streets closed off to traffic to host a range of stalls selling everything from locally brewed beer to handmade textiles and food.

Visitors to the first Holt Sunday Market of 2021. - Credit: Archant

Now, the event will return to the town for its second instalment of the summer on Sunday, July 4, with more than 40 independent businesses selling their wares.

Taking place from 10am-4pm, the market will once again see the centre of Holt pedestrianised and turned into a bustling marketplace complete with music and communal tables for people to sit at and soak up the atmosphere.

Iain Wilson. - Credit: Archant

Iain Wilson, leader of Love Holt, a communication and support hub for the town, said the first market had been "superb".

He said: "The first one went extremely well which was great. We had a reasonably good turnout, 2,000 - 3,000 people came to the market through the course of the day. So it went very well. All the makers are independent and they are local and predominantly non-food."

Mr Wilson said there was a "really nice mix" of different people at the market on June 6 and a good atmosphere that was friendly and reminiscent of continental markets.

He said: "We're now running [the market] each week in July on Sundays and hope it will build from there.

"We had no parking issues so people could park relatively well and around 25 of Holt's shops were open, Bakers and Larners being the biggest. We're hoping that more shops will open as they see the numbers the market brings."

A map showing where things will be at the planned Sunday markets in Holt. - Credit: Supplied by Love Holt

On market day part of the high street and some other sections of Holt's roads will be closed to cars. Parking is available at a number of locations in the town including Budgens, Albert Street and Station Road.

The Holt market is scheduled to take place every Sunday in July and August.