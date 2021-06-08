Sunday market draws thousands to town

Published: 3:40 PM June 8, 2021

Visitors to the first Holt Sunday Market of 2021. - Credit: Archant

The first Holt Sunday Market of 2021 has been hailed as a success, drawing about 3,000 people.

And future markets will include a new feature - an alley dedicate to all things cycling.

Iain Wilson, leader of Love Holt, a communication and support hub for the town which organised the market, said they were thrilled with the response to the event.

Mr Wilson said: "It was absolutely superb. It's a bit more than just a market. We're very keen to bring a different age range to Holt and keep our High Street independent so that we stand out from the crowd."

Part of the High Street was closed to traffic for the market as around 50 stalls set up to sell everything from crafted wooden gifts, to food and alcoholic drinks.

Markets will take place every Sunday in July and August, and then the first Sunday of each month until December.

Mr Wilson said future markets would include a 'bike alley' with cycle repairs and a bike rack.