Sunday market draws thousands to town
- Credit: Archant
The first Holt Sunday Market of 2021 has been hailed as a success, drawing about 3,000 people.
And future markets will include a new feature - an alley dedicate to all things cycling.
Iain Wilson, leader of Love Holt, a communication and support hub for the town which organised the market, said they were thrilled with the response to the event.
Mr Wilson said: "It was absolutely superb. It's a bit more than just a market. We're very keen to bring a different age range to Holt and keep our High Street independent so that we stand out from the crowd."
Part of the High Street was closed to traffic for the market as around 50 stalls set up to sell everything from crafted wooden gifts, to food and alcoholic drinks.
Markets will take place every Sunday in July and August, and then the first Sunday of each month until December.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Wilson said future markets would include a 'bike alley' with cycle repairs and a bike rack.
Most Read
- 1 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
- 2 'Bitter disappointment' at ruling on 110 new homes
- 3 Extinction Rebellion protest over rising sea levels planned for Cromer
- 4 7 of the best places to get ice cream in Norfolk
- 5 'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire
- 6 Warning over scam Hermes redelivery texts
- 7 'The first one I've seen in the wild': Polecat snapped with its prey
- 8 All change in Norfolk electoral boundary shake-up
- 9 'It's been my baby': Owners tell why they are selling £1.8m hotel
- 10 Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low