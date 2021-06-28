Line-up for this year's Holt Festival announced

Published: 6:00 AM June 28, 2021

The organisers of the Holt Festival have announced the line-up for this year's celebration of the arts.

The festival, which has been running since 2009, sees the North Norfolk market town and a number of its venues play host to actors, poets, musicians and performers.

The Holt Festival will take place from Saturday July 24 - 31 2021. - Credit: The Holt Festival

Like many events, the 2020 Holt Festival had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic but the festival organisers have confirmed the popular event will return this summer with a line-up celebrating local and international talent.

The festival will open with poet Luke Wright performing his interpretation of the ballads of Hogarth's London. On Wednesday, July 29, the festival will host a performance of My Other Half, written by Chris Sainton-Clark, a technical apprentice at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Lauded performance poet Luke Wright will perform at Holt Festival on Wednesday, July 28 - Credit: Andrew Florides

On Thursday, June 29, internationally renowned clarinettist Julian Bliss accompanied by Robert Bottriell will perform two sets in St Andrew's Church followed by more music from the jazz duo the Jefford Brothers at The Venue.

A packed programme on Friday, July 30, features North Norfolk playwright James McDermott, storytellers Hugh Lupton and Rick Wilson and comedian Dom Joly.

Then on Saturday, July 31 the festival will welcome gardener Bob Flowerdew and local band The Vagaband.

Clarinettist Julian Bliss who will perform at the Holt Festival 2021 - Credit: Claire Hannan

Anwen Hurt, the festival director said: "After a rather nerve-racking few months, I am absolutely delighted to be able to announce that Holt Festival 2021 will take place during the last week of July.

"There are still a few unknowns so we’ve decided to work to the current Covid protocols which obviously does limit the number of tickets available but if all restrictions are lifted prior to the festival, as we all hope they will be, additional tickets will be released for sale.

Anwen, Lady Hurt, the artistic director of the Holt Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"We’re very happy to be supporting some of our festival favourites such as acclaimed poet Luke Wright and the fabulous Vagaband but we’re also bringing international stars such as clarinettist Julian Bliss and the irrepressible Dom Joly, not to mention the gardeners’ gardener, Bob Flowerdew and, of course, the Sir John Hurt and Sworders Art Prizes shortlist exhibitions run throughout the week.

"I hope everyone will find something to enjoy and I can’t wait to welcome performers and audiences back to Holt!"

Priority booking for Holt Festival ambassadors, friends, sponsors and subscribers will open from Thursday, July 1. Public booking will open from Monday, July 5.