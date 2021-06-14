News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Theatre to host premiere of dark lockdown comedy

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:13 AM June 14, 2021   
Chris Sainton-Clark with his play script at the technical desk in the Little Theatre

Chris Sainton-Clark with his playscript at the technical desk in the Little Theatre - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

A new dark comedy thriller that emerged from a lockdown idea is being premiered at Sheringham Little Theatre this summer.

My Other Half is the work of Chris Sainton-Clark, a technical apprentice at the theatre, who wrote and self-published the drama during lockdown then secured an Arts Council grant and crowdfunding to bring it to the stage.

It features a couple in their 20s, H and B, who switch bodies in a freak event which gives them a clearer insight into each other’s lives and what shaped them.

Mr Sainton-Clark said: "During lockdown I wanted to do something creative – and realised that in a lot of relationships each partner does not always know what the other is going through.

“The body swap means they learn about each other – with lots of twists and turns along the way.”

You may also want to watch:

My Other Half will open at Sheringham Theatre on July 9 and 10 from where it will head to St Georges' Theatre in Great Yarmouth on July 13-15.

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park
  2. 2 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
  3. 3 Black Prince returns for first journey of the year at North Norfolk railway
  1. 4 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
  2. 5 Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m
  3. 6 Police reopen road following earlier crash
  4. 7 Children stuck on cliffs and 11 in trouble in sea on busy weekend
  5. 8 'Why reopening on June 21 is the right decision'
  6. 9 'Heartbroken' - Shock after village play area ‘trashed’ by graffiti vandals
  7. 10 'I love the pine woods at Wells': Q&A with skipper Liam Pink
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visitors to the first Holt Sunday Market of 2021. 

Sunday market draws thousands to town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Varian and Natalie Bush, Cley Windmill Norfolk

Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Seasonal workers Norfolk

Holiday home owner calls for guidance over foreign workers

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Nadiya Hussain at Rocky Bottoms in West Runton with Ali and Richard Matthews. Picture: Chris Taylor

Owners of seaside restaurant reveal why it's closed for two weeks

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus