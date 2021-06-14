Theatre to host premiere of dark lockdown comedy

Published: 11:13 AM June 14, 2021

Chris Sainton-Clark with his playscript at the technical desk in the Little Theatre - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

A new dark comedy thriller that emerged from a lockdown idea is being premiered at Sheringham Little Theatre this summer.

My Other Half is the work of Chris Sainton-Clark, a technical apprentice at the theatre, who wrote and self-published the drama during lockdown then secured an Arts Council grant and crowdfunding to bring it to the stage.

It features a couple in their 20s, H and B, who switch bodies in a freak event which gives them a clearer insight into each other’s lives and what shaped them.

Mr Sainton-Clark said: "During lockdown I wanted to do something creative – and realised that in a lot of relationships each partner does not always know what the other is going through.

“The body swap means they learn about each other – with lots of twists and turns along the way.”

You may also want to watch:

My Other Half will open at Sheringham Theatre on July 9 and 10 from where it will head to St Georges' Theatre in Great Yarmouth on July 13-15.