Care academy gets off on right foot

A new North Norfolk Care Academy is being set up. - Credit: LDRS

Interest in a newly-formed 'care academy' aimed at plugging an adult social care shortfall in north Norfolk has been good.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said the academy's first training session had taken place in North Walsham, and there were still positions available in further sessions in Cromer in the week of January 31, and in Fakenham in the week of February 14.

The spokesman said: “We have had a good level of interest in the academy and feedback from our first session has been really positive.

"We urge anyone interested to get in touch, this is an invaluable opportunity for those thinking about starting a career in adult social care.”

The academy's programme consists of four days of online training and one practical demonstration day, and there is a £250 ‘job start bonus’ for those who finish the course and go onto work in the sector.

To find out more, email info@norfolkandsuffolkcaresupport.co.uk or call 01603 629211.