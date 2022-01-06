'Care academy' launches in north Norfolk

A new North Norfolk Care Academy is being set up. - Credit: LDRS

Hopes are high a new 'care academy' will help plug a shortfall of people working in adult social care in north Norfolk.

The academy's programme will consist of four days of online training and one practical demonstration day, and there is a £250 ‘job start bonus’ for those who finish the course and go onto work in the sector.

Norfolk Norfolk District Council has joined forces with Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support Limited and the Department for Work and Pensions on the initiative.

Richard Kershaw, NNDC’s portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “I am really pleased that we are able to offer this training to help people interested in the sector get experienced advice and pick up useful skills.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, cabinet portfolio holder for sustainable growth at North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: NNDC

"This is a great opportunity for those who are seeking a career change, or those just starting out in the working world who want to do something that has a positive impact on people.”

It follows the county council's director of adult social care, James Bullion, predicting around 1,000 workers would leave Norfolk's 11,000 strong home care workforce when mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations are introduced in April.

North Norfolk has been identified as one of three areas - along with South Norfolk and Waveney - where recruitment in the sector is proving "particularly difficult".

The academy will be based on a nationally endorsed 'rapid induction programme' and will cover areas including mental health awareness, infection prevention and 'assisting and moving'.

It will also offer support on preparing for a job interview, follow-up support once a job has been started and access to further training.

Three academy courses will take place: in North Walsham in the week starting January 17, in Cromer the week of January 31 and in Fakenham, the week of February 14.

Christine Futter, chief operating officer for Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for local people who are considering working in social care.

Christine Futter. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

"Working in social care is so rewarding, and if you want a job that can make a difference to people’s lives this is the sector to join.”

To find out more, email info@norfolkandsuffolkcaresupport.co.uk or call 01603 629211.