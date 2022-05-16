'Everything has gone up' - How mum Melanie is dealing with cost of living

Melanie Wymer has more to think of than most mums when it comes to the rising cost of living.

Her son, 11-year-old Harry Addy, requires regular trips to hospital due to conditions he has including a spinal cord tumour and a complication of his cancer called leptomeningeal disease.

Mrs Wymer, from Stalham, agreed to speak to this newspaper as part of our Your Money Matters campaign, which is throwing a spotlight on the rising cost of living and its impact on our area.

Mrs Wymer - who is also raising three daughters as a single parent - said she was feeling the pinch in all areas of life, not just at the fuel pump.

"Everything has gone up - even the butter I buy has gone up 25p," she said. "That isn't much in itself, but when you add it up with everything else, it's a lot."

Mrs Wymer said she was also facing skyrocketing energy bills - because British Gas said the family owed hundreds of pounds which they had not previously made her aware of.

"It's gone up a ridiculous amount," she said.

Inflation is expected to rise even further and could hit 10pc by the end of the year. But the Bank of England has said the rate is expected to drop to around 2pc within two years, because the factors causing the rise - among them the global recovery from Covid - are temporary.

Ms Wymer get a carers' allowance and Harry is entitled to a disability living allowance.

She said the only way they could cope with rising costs was by cutting back in some areas - for example days out with the kids - and relying on her mother to help with childcare.

Harry, who was diagnosed with his tumour in 2015, has been suffering from seizures this year caused by earlier proton therapy he underwent two years ago.

He has been admitted to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge twice this year, and once he had go into intensive care.

Mrs Wymer said: "Harry now needs 24-hours care because he's so ill."

