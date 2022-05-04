Stalham school bags prestigious inclusion award

Stalham Infant and Junior Schools has achieved an IQM inclusion award. - Credit: Supplied by the school

A school in north Norfolk has received a prestigious inclusion award.

Stalham Infant and Junior Schools has bagged the nationally recognised IQM Inclusive School Award for the first time.

The Inclusive Quality Mark (IQM) is awarded to schools that can demonstrate the importance they place on inclusion and how they promote equal opportunities for all pupils, whatever their age, gender, ethnicity, attainment and background.

Following an assessment, the IQM called the school a "thriving learning community".



Glenn Russell, executive headteacher, said: "We are so proud to have received this award and status.

"This is another recognition of our ethos of 'Valued People, Successful Schools' in action where everyone in our learning community plays their part and is integral in achieving success for our children and their families."

In January, the school achieved a Silver LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education Award.



