School celebrates being Norfolk's first to gain LGBTQ+ inclusion award

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:57 AM January 28, 2022
Pupils at Stalham Infant & Junior Schools, which has just become the first in Norfolk to

Pupils at Stalham Infant & Junior Schools, which has just become the first in Norfolk to receive the Silver LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education Award. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Embracing diversity and inclusivity has led to a north Norfolk school becoming the first in the county to achieve a Silver LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Education Award. 

Jenni Barrett, teacher and personal development lead at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools, said she was delighted with the honour, given through a scheme launched by Leeds Beckett University.

She said: "It's a huge achievement. I want to thank everybody who has played their part in getting this award.

"It hasn't always been easy and it has led to some challenging conversations, but it is all worthwhile, as we continue to make Stalham an amazing place for inclusion."

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher said getting the award involved showing the school was embracing diversity and inclusion across all areas. 

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools.

Glenn Russell, executive headteacher at Stalham Infant and Junior Schools. - Credit: Archant

He said: "We've been looking at our curriculum and making sure acceptance is built into the curriculum.

"Rather than avoiding discrimination or derogatory elements towards minority groups, we take progressive steps to celebrate those groups as part of the curriculum."

Mr Russell said the school's work to promote diversity was set to continue. 

He said: "We're now working towards the gold award which will involve outreach work with other schools."

Education News
Stalham News

