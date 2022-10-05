'Clap for Harry' planned for Norwich City game in boy's memory

Young Harry Addy with mum, Melanie Wymer, after having his hair shaved off ahead of a new course of chemotherapy earlier this year. - Credit: Supplied by Melanie Wymer

Fans at Norwich City's upcoming home game against Preston have been asked to clap for a very brave boy.

Family friends of Melanie Wymer, from Stalham, are hoping to get everyone at Carrow Road clapping at the 11th minute of the Saturday, October 8 match, in memory of Mrs Wymer's son Harry Addy.

Harry died aged 11 on September 27, after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer seven years ago.

Family friend Naomi Farrow said Mrs Wymer and her three daughters would be at the match, thanks to free tickets from the football club.

Harry Addy when he was aged seven, at the EACH hospice in Quidenham for a Christmas party. - Credit: KAREN SELF

Ms Farrow said: "I wanted to try and organise something fun for Melanie and her daughters to do together to take their minds off of everything. They all love football.

"It would be and absolute dream If we could get a clap around the ground on the 11th minute in memory of Harry and the fight that he fought with cancer".

Kick-off will be at 3pm.