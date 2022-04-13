News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
White Stuff is coming to north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:59 PM April 13, 2022
Photo caption: White Stuff Southwold celebrates its opening with a special four-day launch event (12

The White Stuff branch in Southwold. The clothing and retail chain is coming to Holt. - Credit: Philip Panting

Fashion and lifestyle chain White Stuff is set to open its first store in north Norfolk. 

The former TSB bank branch in Holt's Market Place will be turned into the firm's second Norfolk shop, the other being in Norwich's London Street. 

Holt's former TSB bank building, which is set to become a branch of White Stuff. 

Holt's former TSB bank building, which is set to become a branch of White Stuff. - Credit: Supplied by Brown&Co

Real estate firm Brown & Co has leased the building - which has sat vacant since TSB moved out in June last year - to the retailers

Henry Cockerton, Brown & Co partner, said he was delighted to have completed on the deal, which would see one of Holt's landmark, Grade-II listed buildings brought back into use to boost the town's retail sector. 

Henry Cockerton from Brown&Co in Holt.

Henry Cockerton from Brown&Co in Holt. - Credit: Steve Adams

Mr Cockerton said: "Having worked in the town throughout my career, it is rewarding to see the High Street looking so vibrant with such a vast amount of choice for the public to enjoy which include well-known national brands as well as independent retailers which sets Holt apart from other towns."

White Stuff has not yet confirmed when the new branch will open. 

Inside Holt's former TSB bank building, which is set to become a branch of White Stuff. 

Inside Holt's former TSB bank building, which is set to become a branch of White Stuff. - Credit: Supplied by Brown&Co


Author Picture Icon
