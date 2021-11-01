See inside former high street bank with vault inside

The former branch of TSB on Holt High Street is now up for rent. - Credit: Brown&Co

A late 18th century building in the centre of Holt is for rent after its banking occupiers closed down the branch.

The town's outlet of TSB, located on the High Street, closed in June this year, leaving residents with only one high street bank.

The premises, a Grade-II listed building situated over two floors, has been vacant since the closure.

An empty counter at the vacant TSB branch in Holt. - Credit: Brown&Co

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co estate agents, and based in the Holt office, said: “This is the kind of opportunity that only comes along once a decade.

The bank vault at the former TSB branch in Holt. - Credit: Brown&Co

“This is a prime commercial property in the centre of Holt with good frontage. There is excellent footfall and this is a prime address in the town, located where the High Street and Market Place merge.

When the Holt branch of TSB closed in June this year, it left the town with only one high street bank. - Credit: Brown&Co

“The premises are available for immediate occupation on a new fully repairing and insuring lease for a length to be determined.”



















