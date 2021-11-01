News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

See inside former high street bank with vault inside

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:46 AM November 1, 2021
Former TSB branch in Holt

The former branch of TSB on Holt High Street is now up for rent. - Credit: Brown&Co

A late 18th century building in the centre of Holt is for rent after its banking occupiers closed down the branch.

The town's outlet of TSB, located on the High Street, closed in June this year, leaving residents with only one high street bank.

The premises, a Grade-II listed building situated over two floors, has been vacant since the closure. 

An empty counter at the vacant TSB branch in Holt.

An empty counter at the vacant TSB branch in Holt. - Credit: Brown&Co

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co estate agents, and based in the Holt office, said: “This is the kind of opportunity that only comes along once a decade.

The bank vault at the former TSB branch in Holt.

The bank vault at the former TSB branch in Holt. - Credit: Brown&Co

“This is a prime commercial property in the centre of Holt with good frontage. There is excellent footfall and this is a prime address in the town, located where the High Street and Market Place merge.

An empty counter at the vacant TSB branch in Holt.

When the Holt branch of TSB closed in June this year, it left the town with only one high street bank. - Credit: Brown&Co

“The premises are available for immediate occupation on a new fully repairing and insuring lease for a length to be determined.”






You may also want to watch:

Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The MC-130J Commando thought to be from RAF Mildenhall flew over Cromer Pier and Beach in the late morning of October 26.

Video

WATCH: Military plane flies low over Cromer Pier

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Tom Burns, managing director of Jeesal Residential Care Services.

'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
RNLI Wells was tasked by HM Coastguard with assisting a woman who had gotten into difficulties near Blakeney harbour.

RNLI rescues woman stranded on boat in Blakeney

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon