Village hall’s first post-lockdown event hailed as a success

Some of the participants in this year's Walcott Village Show, held at the village hall. second from left is competition winner Andrea Turner. Picture: David Mason

Walcott Village Hall has opened for business again since various repairs costing over £25,000 were completed and celebrated with a long-established annual event.

The winning quilt entry in the Walcott Village Show, made by Andrea Turner. Picture: David Mason

The first event since the lockdown, the Walcott Village Show, was held in a blaze of colour.

Chair of the village hall, Janet Cooper, said: “The support was fantastic with over 180 entries, even though this annual event was held later this year.

“It was run under Covid-19 conditions and it was great to see so many people coming out to view the exhibits, which ranged from fruit and vegetables, photographs, handicrafts, and home baking.

“As always it was a hard task for the judges to pick winners, and many samples were tested, especially from the popular home baking.”

The overall winner in the show was Andrea Turner with a quilt. In second place was Maddy Brown with some cheese scones, and in third place, Des Sanderson with a vine full of cherry tomatoes.

