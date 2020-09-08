Village hall’s first post-lockdown event hailed as a success
PUBLISHED: 15:48 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 08 September 2020
Chez Le Soleil Levant NR12 0NQ
Walcott Village Hall has opened for business again since various repairs costing over £25,000 were completed and celebrated with a long-established annual event.
The first event since the lockdown, the Walcott Village Show, was held in a blaze of colour.
Chair of the village hall, Janet Cooper, said: “The support was fantastic with over 180 entries, even though this annual event was held later this year.
“It was run under Covid-19 conditions and it was great to see so many people coming out to view the exhibits, which ranged from fruit and vegetables, photographs, handicrafts, and home baking.
“As always it was a hard task for the judges to pick winners, and many samples were tested, especially from the popular home baking.”
The overall winner in the show was Andrea Turner with a quilt. In second place was Maddy Brown with some cheese scones, and in third place, Des Sanderson with a vine full of cherry tomatoes.
