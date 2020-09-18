Love story told through a baby monitor will be theatre’s first post-lockdown play

Megan Artherton and Sam Thompson prepare for their roles as Sophie and Jonah in Blink at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Archant

It’s a love story appropriate for our socially-distanced times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Megan Artherton and Sam Thompson prepare for their roles as Sophie and Jonah in Blink at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Megan Artherton and Sam Thompson prepare for their roles as Sophie and Jonah in Blink at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

Blink, a play coming the Sheringham Little Theatre, follows the relationship between two characters, who, although they live in the same building, can only see each other through the screen of a baby monitor.

Sam Thompson and Megan Artherton star in the show, which was a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Mr Thompson, 21, from Knapton, plays the timid Jonah who comes to London after growing up in a religious commune in Yorkshire - where he failed to connect with another living soul.

Megan Artherton plays Sophie, an introvert software developer who used to keep tabs on her terminally-ill dad living in the flat below via a baby monitor, which is left on after Jonah moves in.

Mr Thompson said: “My character used to do surveillance as a security night watchman – then gets sent a baby monitor which opens up a new relationship and experience for him.

“It is very poignant.”

Theirs is a tale of voyeurism and vulnerability - and a virtual relationship that blossoms into a real one in a ‘rom com’ with a difference.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said it would be the venue’s first live stage show since the lockdown.

She said: “I saw Blink at the Edinburgh Fringe, loved it, and have always wanted to stage it at Sheringham but the time was never right.

“Now, with its topical themes, its two socially-distanced cast members, and just two Covid bubbles thanks to my husband Simon directing and our daughter Katie stage managing it is ideal for the moment we are in.”

Ms Artherton, 23, from Taverham, played Alice in the Vicar of Dibley at the Little Theatre last year, and Lina Lamont in Singing In The Rain at Norwich Playhouse.

She said: “I read Blink in lockdown and when I contacted Debbie about any work at the Little Theatre she asked me to play Sophie. It was fate.”

Mr Thompson, a member of the National Youth Theatre, played one of the main characters in Salt for fEast Theatre in 2018, and is featured in upcoming film The Souvenir part 2.

Performances are at 7.30pm from October 21-24 and tickets are £10 (£8 students), available via the website sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

You may also want to watch: