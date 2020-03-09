Search

Cast aims to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls youth musical

PUBLISHED: 12:08 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 09 March 2020

From left, James Shorten, Caius Law and Anwyn Chapman who play Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

From left, James Shorten, Caius Law and Anwyn Chapman who play Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

Archant

Young performers are delving into a colourful, murky world of gambling, sinners and love as they rehearse a production of the classic musical Guys and Dolls.

Daisy Winchester, director of Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard BatsonDaisy Winchester, director of Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

The show, by the Sheringham Little Theatre Youth Musical group, will be staged from April 7-11.

A 30-strong cast, aged from eight to 17, is enjoying learning the lines, songs and dance moves for the show.

It is initially set on New York's Broadway and revolves around gambler Nathan Detroit's attempts to raise money to stage an illegal dice game.

To get the $1,000, Nathan - played by James Shorten - entices fellow gambler Sky Masterson - Caius Law - into a bet involving Sky having to take sinner-saving Mission leader Sarah Brown - Sophie Lewis - to Havana.

Young cast members run through a song in rehearsals for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard BatsonYoung cast members run through a song in rehearsals for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

The journey is full of gangsters, night club action, romance, jealousy, threats to the future of the Mission, dance routines and catchy songs such as Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, and Luck be a Lady.

Show director Daisy Winchester is a qualified 22-year-old actor who is herself a veteran of the theatre's youth section, ranging from being in the panto aged just six to taking a leading role in Shakers last year.

She said was excited about this year's show, which would take the audience back to the days of the 1950s.

Ms Winchester said: "The show is set back in the 1950s, but the youngsters are loving it because of the glamour.

Young cast members rehearsing for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard BatsonYoung cast members rehearsing for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

"A lot of them were in our previous production of Wind it the Willows, so it is quite a contrast."

Other key cast members include Anwyn Chapman as Nathan's long-standing fianceé Miss Adelaide, and Attia Law as Nathan's errand boy Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "Guys and Dolls is going to be a great show by our talented youngsters, who gain so much by getting involved in these Easter productions.

"Some, like Daisy, go on to become actors, others just gain self-confidence and valuable life skills."

The script for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard BatsonThe script for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

Tickets for Guys and Dolls are £12 for adults and £8 for under-16s, and can be bought from the theatre's box office by phone 01263 822347, email boxoffice@sheringhamlittletheatre.com or online at the website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Most Read

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

67 new cases of coronavirus taking total UK count to 273

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

School shut for deep clean after students became ill - but not linked to coronavirus

Cromer Academy, ran by the Inspiration Trust, will be closed on Monday, March 9 for a deep clean after students became ill last week. Pictures: Cromer AcademyAngela Sharpe Photography

‘North Walsham is open for business’ - message as second phase of gas mains work starts

Trade has been affected in North Walsham due to the gas mains work. Pictures: David Bale

Seven new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England bringing total to 23

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

