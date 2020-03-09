Cast aims to rock the boat with Guys and Dolls youth musical

From left, James Shorten, Caius Law and Anwyn Chapman who play Nathan Detroit, Sky Masterson and Adelaide in Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Archant

Young performers are delving into a colourful, murky world of gambling, sinners and love as they rehearse a production of the classic musical Guys and Dolls.

Daisy Winchester, director of Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Daisy Winchester, director of Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

The show, by the Sheringham Little Theatre Youth Musical group, will be staged from April 7-11.

A 30-strong cast, aged from eight to 17, is enjoying learning the lines, songs and dance moves for the show.

It is initially set on New York's Broadway and revolves around gambler Nathan Detroit's attempts to raise money to stage an illegal dice game.

To get the $1,000, Nathan - played by James Shorten - entices fellow gambler Sky Masterson - Caius Law - into a bet involving Sky having to take sinner-saving Mission leader Sarah Brown - Sophie Lewis - to Havana.

Young cast members run through a song in rehearsals for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Young cast members run through a song in rehearsals for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

The journey is full of gangsters, night club action, romance, jealousy, threats to the future of the Mission, dance routines and catchy songs such as Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat, and Luck be a Lady.

Show director Daisy Winchester is a qualified 22-year-old actor who is herself a veteran of the theatre's youth section, ranging from being in the panto aged just six to taking a leading role in Shakers last year.

She said was excited about this year's show, which would take the audience back to the days of the 1950s.

Ms Winchester said: "The show is set back in the 1950s, but the youngsters are loving it because of the glamour.

Young cast members rehearsing for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson Young cast members rehearsing for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

"A lot of them were in our previous production of Wind it the Willows, so it is quite a contrast."

Other key cast members include Anwyn Chapman as Nathan's long-standing fianceé Miss Adelaide, and Attia Law as Nathan's errand boy Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: "Guys and Dolls is going to be a great show by our talented youngsters, who gain so much by getting involved in these Easter productions.

"Some, like Daisy, go on to become actors, others just gain self-confidence and valuable life skills."

The script for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson The script for Guys and Dolls at Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

Tickets for Guys and Dolls are £12 for adults and £8 for under-16s, and can be bought from the theatre's box office by phone 01263 822347, email boxoffice@sheringhamlittletheatre.com or online at the website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

