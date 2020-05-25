Town’s carnival goes ‘virtual’ for 2020

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:34 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 May 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the "best ever". The carnival has been cancelled in its traditional form for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will proceed as a 'virtual' event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The organisers of a north Norfolk carnival are pressing on with this year’s event - but it will be something out of the ordinary.

Sheringham Carnival, which was to take place August 1-9 but was cancelled in its traditional form due to the pandemic, is now to take place as a ‘virtual’ event.

A spokesman said the carnival committee was drawing up a timetable of events that could be done online or within family groups at home, and shared via the internet.

“On Carnival Day we will be hosting a virtual carnival garden party, so you can join in at home or anywhere,” they said.

“In these uncertain times we hope our carnival week can bring a little joy back for us all. We miss you, stay safe.”

The spokesman said the carnival committee planned to launch a new website in the coming weeks where people could download pictures, buy t-shirts or donate to support the event.

