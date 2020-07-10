£1,000s in vouchers on offer at town’s ‘virtual’ carnival

Last year's Sheringham Carnival queen Emma Taylor and attendant Alisha Redgrave joining in the fun at the duck race. The popular part of the carnival will still take place this year, but people will be able to buy their ducks and watch the race online. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Garden parties, a live-streamed duck race and a ‘where’s Wally?’ contest are all planned for this year’s ‘virtual’ Sheringham Carnival.

File photo of the Sheringham Carnival duck race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL File photo of the Sheringham Carnival duck race. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The town’s summer highlight event is unable to go ahead as usual this year because of the pandemic. So organisers have come up with a programme of ‘socially-distanced’ events, many of which will see people joining in online from the comfort of their own homes.

Sarah Peberday, who is leading the organising team, said they were particularly excited to be offering around 70 vouchers for competition winners, which can be spent at high street shops, pubs, food outlets and B&B accommodation.

Mrs Peberday said: “The idea is to encourage a gradual footfall, and help reinvest in and reinvigorate Sheringham.

“We’re bringing the carnival back, but we’re also supporting the town because it has supported us for years and years.

“We want to bring some smiles back, not just for the people who are here but also for those who would normally holiday here but can’t be with us this year.”

Mrs Peberday said the total value of the vouchers was in the thousands of pounds.

Events in the carnival, which runs August 1 to 8, will include:

-A car boot sale on Cookie’s Field;

-A plastic duck race. People can buy their ducks online and watch the race over the internet;

-Street races, which will take place in people’s gardens;

-The former Shannocks hotel on the seafront is being decorated with paintings, sculptures, glass and mosaic pieces;

-Performing pet competitions;

-An online ‘where’s Wally’ contest;

-A cake decorating contest;

-A virtual boating competition which can be done in home sinks, bathtubs or paddling pools;

-On August 5, which would have been parade day, people will be encouraged to decorate their gardens, balconies or streets, put on their “best fancy dress or posh frock” and share pictures and videos online.

Mrs Peberday said they were keen to get people of all ages involved, and posters with more details were being delivered to every house in town.

For more details, visit sheringhamcarnival.com or look up Sheringham Carnival on Facebook.